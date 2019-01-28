Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $10,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 64.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Kathleen T. Thompson sold 8,482 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.86, for a total value of $906,386.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,870.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 50,354 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $5,310,332.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,662 shares of company stock valued at $9,873,449 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.10. 11,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $92.12 and a 1-year high of $110.83.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIS. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

