Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 1.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,257,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,028,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,082 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 27.0% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,275,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,783,000 after acquiring an additional 697,046 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $480,663,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 30.2% during the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,871,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,177,000 after acquiring an additional 434,571 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 5.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,746,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $341,701,000 after acquiring an additional 94,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 12,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $2,055,927.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,059,772.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Scarpelli sold 39,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $7,132,617.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,492,819.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,718 shares of company stock worth $37,068,921. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.69. The company had a trading volume of 17,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,249. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $137.60 and a 1-year high of $206.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.05, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.17.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie set a $210.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.89.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/braun-stacey-associates-inc-cuts-stake-in-servicenow-inc-now.html.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.