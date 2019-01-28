Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Shares Sold by Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 2.2% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $25,836,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,802.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,606.27 and a twelve month high of $2,228.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $37.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $38.37 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $34.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Booking from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2,100.00 to $2,050.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,240.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,147.59.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $498,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 881 shares of company stock worth $1,575,047. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

