Boeing Co (BA) Receives $405.81 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $405.81.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $407.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $409.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th.

Get Boeing alerts:

In related news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total value of $602,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,928,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,989,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,675 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,535,249 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,174,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,587 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,847,958 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,802,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,825 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,030 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,613,000 after purchasing an additional 406,078 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 240.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 532,010 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $197,855,000 after purchasing an additional 375,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $364.20 on Friday. Boeing has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $394.28. The company has a market cap of $206.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aircraft producer to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently 56.81%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.