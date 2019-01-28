BNP Paribas (BNP) Given a €51.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €51.00 ($59.30) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.50 ($70.35) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €58.37 ($67.87).

BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

