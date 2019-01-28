BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH) Position Boosted by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.85% of BIO-TECHNE worth $46,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $164.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a twelve month low of $128.06 and a twelve month high of $206.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. BidaskClub downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.89.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

