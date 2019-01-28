BidaskClub Lowers Fulton Financial (FULT) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FULT. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Fulton Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fulton Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.92.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $215.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

In related news, Director Ronald H. Spair purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $167,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Campbell purchased 6,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,053.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,002 shares of company stock worth $300,773 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Bowman Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 20,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 545.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,347,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,436,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 468,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 68,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. 63.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

