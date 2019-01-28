BidaskClub Lowers Daily Journal (DJCO) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Daily Journal from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th.

Daily Journal stock opened at $214.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Daily Journal has a 1 year low of $192.83 and a 1 year high of $257.70.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The company reported ($5.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 20.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DJCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Daily Journal by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Daily Journal by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Daily Journal by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Daily Journal by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

