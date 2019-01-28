BidaskClub Downgrades BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants to $60.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $76.50.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $270.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.89 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Kendra D. Miller sold 11,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $762,543.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,508.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kendra D. Miller sold 4,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $319,659.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,312.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,650,000 after buying an additional 443,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,557,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,650,000 after buying an additional 443,322 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 98.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 765,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,285,000 after buying an additional 380,544 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 493,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,655,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $26,635,000.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of November 20, 2018, the company owned and operated 202 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

