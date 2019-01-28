Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Kering (KER) a €555.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €555.00 ($645.35) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €580.00 ($674.42) price target on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €575.00 ($668.60) price target on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €510.00 ($593.02) price target on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Societe Generale set a €505.00 ($587.21) price target on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €420.00 ($488.37) price target on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €504.63 ($586.77).

Get Kering alerts:

Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and outerwear, denims, T-shirts, and formalwear for men, as well as ready-to-wear products for women.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.