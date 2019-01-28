Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Holdings Reduced by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lowered its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,451,051 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $216,766,000 after purchasing an additional 582,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,346,235 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $185,193,000 after purchasing an additional 138,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,346,235 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $185,193,000 after acquiring an additional 138,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,941,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,127,000 after acquiring an additional 278,489 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 12.0% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $77,376,000 after acquiring an additional 554,042 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBBY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Argus lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $14.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 9th. The retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In related news, Director Jordan Heller sold 19,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $298,394.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,647 shares in the company, valued at $86,173.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

