Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Receives $5.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.08.

BTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie cut Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,259,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 385.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,367,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,400 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,435,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,200,000. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,147,000. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $936.33 million, a P/E ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $334.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America.

