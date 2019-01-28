Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Bausch has narrowed its focus on seven recently launched or expected to be launched products in the near future, pending completion of testing and receipt of FDA approval. After a tumultuous period, Bausch started a rebuilding process. The company recently changed its name. Even though it is still early to comment on the rebuilding process, the company’s efforts to sell non-core assets and pay down huge levels of debt are commendable. Bausch's Salix business continues to drive growth and contribute to the top line. In particular, increased sales of Xiaflex and Relistor is boosting the segment. However, the dermatology market continues to be challenging. Shares have performed better than the industry in 2018. Estimates have gone up ahead of the Q4 earnings release. Bausch has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on BHC. ValuEngine lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price target on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

NYSE:BHC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 138,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,021. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.14.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Thomas Appio bought 25,440 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $584,102.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,039,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,631,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,173,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal.

