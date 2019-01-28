Barry Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. General Mills comprises about 2.2% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 25.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $43.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $60.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.02%.

A number of research firms have commented on GIS. Guggenheim began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. Standpoint Research began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.59 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $55.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the stock a “buy gis” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $46.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

