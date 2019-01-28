Bank of Stockton Sells 2,120 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Bank of Stockton trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 394,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after buying an additional 18,522 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Signition LP raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 587.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 32,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 28,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.52.

MU stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.08. 44,018,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,423,262. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 46.82% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

