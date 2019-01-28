Ball Co. (BLL) Stake Lowered by Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Ball accounts for approximately 2.0% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,834,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,620,000 after purchasing an additional 257,164 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 1.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,190,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,323,000 after purchasing an additional 86,773 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 24.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,111,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,864,000 after purchasing an additional 993,028 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at about $155,286,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,077,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after purchasing an additional 168,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 16,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $840,673.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total transaction of $327,150.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,006.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $51.75 on Monday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $52.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback 50,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

BLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of Ball and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $51.00 target price on shares of Ball and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.23.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

