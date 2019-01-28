Bach Investment Advisors Ltd Invests $562,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Stock

Bach Investment Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. Booking makes up 0.1% of Bach Investment Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,058,000 after acquiring an additional 181,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,153,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,289,137,000 after buying an additional 69,748 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 61.4% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,111,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,204,990,000 after buying an additional 423,004 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 690,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,370,658,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 29.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,458,000 after buying an additional 147,415 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 294 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,796.66, for a total value of $528,218.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 881 shares of company stock worth $1,575,047. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $1,802.20 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,606.27 and a one year high of $2,228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $37.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $38.37 by ($0.59). Booking had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $34.43 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,917.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Wedbush set a $2,500.00 price target on Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $2,200.00 price target on Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,147.59.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

