Bach Investment Advisors Ltd Invests $215,000 in Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Stock

Bach Investment Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 938.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 39,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.81.

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $88.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.62. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $141.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 5.86.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/bach-investment-advisors-ltd-invests-215000-in-tiffany-co-tif-stock.html.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

See Also: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.