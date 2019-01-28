AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Oppenheimer set a $6.00 target price on AzurRx BioPharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised AzurRx BioPharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC began coverage on AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.63.

AZRX opened at $2.25 on Friday. AzurRx BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.76.

In other news, insider Maged Shenouda purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Edmund Burke Jr. Ross purchased 23,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,709.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 206,553 shares of company stock worth $281,349 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AzurRx BioPharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 2.44% of AzurRx BioPharma worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

