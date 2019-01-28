AVX Co. (AVX) SVP Sells $116,253.96 in Stock

AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) SVP Peter Venuto sold 6,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $116,253.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,162.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AVX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 135,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.04. AVX Co. has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $21.48.

Get AVX alerts:

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. AVX had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 10.35%. AVX’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AVX Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AVX by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,844,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after acquiring an additional 345,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AVX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,917,000 after purchasing an additional 161,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in AVX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,649,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,917,000 after purchasing an additional 161,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AVX by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,709,000 after purchasing an additional 842,559 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AVX by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,398,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,242,000 after purchasing an additional 32,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/avx-co-avx-svp-sells-116253-96-in-stock.html.

AVX Company Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for AVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.