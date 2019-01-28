AVX Co. (AVX) SVP Sells $116,253.96 in Stock

AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) SVP Peter Venuto sold 6,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $116,253.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,162.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:AVX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 135,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.04. AVX Co. has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $21.48.
AVX (NYSE:AVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. AVX had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 10.35%. AVX’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AVX Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on AVX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.
AVX Company Profile
AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.
