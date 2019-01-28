Avid Technology (AVID) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content. Digital media are media elements, whether video or audio or graphics, in which the image, sound or picture is recorded and stored as digital values, as opposed to analog signals. The company’s systems are designed to improve the productivity of video and film editors by enabling them to edit moving pictures and sound in a faster, easier, and more cost-effective manner than traditional analog tape-based systems. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on AVID. BidaskClub upgraded Avid Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 18th. BWS Financial lowered Avid Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Avid Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Avid Technology stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.95. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $6.99.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.96 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Avid Technology will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Avid Technology by 152.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Avid Technology by 77.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Avid Technology by 163.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 90,530 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer product line that is used to edit film, television programming, news broadcasts, commercials, and other video content; Avid shared storage systems and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which provide complete network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets throughout a project or organization.

