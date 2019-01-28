Auroracoin (AUR) Market Cap Achieves $598,630.00

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded down 58.1% against the U.S. dollar. Auroracoin has a total market cap of $598,630.00 and approximately $95.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auroracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0346 or 0.00001000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, ISX and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Auroracoin Coin Profile

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 17,306,075 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is . The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, YoBit and ISX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

