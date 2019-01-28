Atlas Brown Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Atlas Brown Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,102,000. Resource Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,654,000. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 36,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,164,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,607. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $101.57 and a 1-year high of $137.85.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Atlas Brown Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/atlas-brown-inc-trims-stake-in-ishares-russell-2000-value-etf-iwn.html.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.