Atlas Brown Inc. Invests $237,000 in iShares US Technology ETF (IYW)

Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,103,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.48. The company had a trading volume of 16,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,439. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $148.42 and a one year high of $196.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

