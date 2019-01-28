ATBCoin (ATB) Price Hits $0.0090 on Exchanges

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. ATBCoin has a market cap of $378,188.00 and $3.17 million worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and TOPBTC. Over the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.22 or 0.03245357 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00008146 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.34 or 0.02063131 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00020009 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00055566 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002912 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 84.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000549 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

ATBCoin Coin Profile

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com . ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Exrates, YoBit, HitBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

