Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,325 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for 3.3% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $16,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,786,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,662,000 after purchasing an additional 185,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,158,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,435,000 after purchasing an additional 445,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,152,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,100 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,921,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,167,000 after purchasing an additional 28,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 425.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,795,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882,426 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.76.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $63.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.32. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $44.87 and a one year high of $69.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $965,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,811.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,980 shares of company stock valued at $34,457,327 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

