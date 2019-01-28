Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Stake Raised by Guinness Asset Management Ltd

Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,173 shares during the quarter. Arthur J Gallagher & Co accounts for 3.8% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Guinness Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.14% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $18,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 84.6% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $78.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.20 per share, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 176,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,325.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AJG opened at $73.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $63.54 and a 1-year high of $79.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

