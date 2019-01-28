Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Wedbush set a $34.00 price target on Aquestive Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.25.

AQST opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John T. Maxwell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Maxwell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $44,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 28,650 shares of company stock worth $275,311.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,422,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,137,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,323,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,254,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

