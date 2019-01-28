Apache (APA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Apache (NYSE: APA) in the last few weeks:

1/23/2019 – Apache was given a new $44.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2019 – Apache is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2019 – Apache was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apache’s large geographically diversified reserve base and high-quality drilling inventory bode well. The company’s increased focus on the Permian basin- known for its high internal rates of return is the real driver. The exit from Canadian operations has freed up substantial capital for further expansion in the Permian basin, especially Apache’s Alpine High play. Estimated to hold massive oil and natural gas reserves, Alpine High discovery is expected to be a game-changer for the company. However, Apache is burdened with high leverage, restricting its financial flexibility and limiting growth in process. Moreover, pipeline takeaway constraints in the Permian Basin are also a concern. Also, the strong oil price rebound from early-2016 lows have failed to enable Apache to recover from its long string of negative free cash flows. Therefore, the stock warrants a cautious stance. “

1/9/2019 – Apache had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2019 – Apache had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2019 – Apache was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “For more than three months, Apache has seen its stock price decline precipitously. Since October, shares of the independent energy producer have plunged more than 40% as a renewed slump in crude prices due to a persistent global supply glut sent a shockwave through the industry. Moreover, at the current sub-$50 oil price level, Apache is unlikely to fund its operations, making it dependent on asset sales. As it is, Apache is burdened with high leverage, restricting its financial flexibility and limiting growth in process. Pipeline takeaway constraints in the Permian Basin are also a concern, while Apache is yet to recover from its long string of negative free cash flows. Given these headwinds, the company is perceived as a risky bet that ordinary investors should exit.”

1/2/2019 – Apache was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/30/2018 – Apache was given a new $51.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2018 – Apache had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2018 – Apache was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $39.00.

12/7/2018 – Apache was given a new $35.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/6/2018 – Apache is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2018 – Apache is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2018 – Apache is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE APA traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.59. The stock had a trading volume of 379,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.53. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get Apache Co alerts:

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Apache had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 416.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apache by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 264,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Apache by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,255 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Apache by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,748,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,896,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apache by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,238 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust grew its stake in shares of Apache by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.