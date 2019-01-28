Analyzing Orbital Tracking (TRKK) & Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OIBRQ)

Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orbital Tracking and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbital Tracking $6.01 million 0.04 -$3.93 million N/A N/A Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial $7.45 billion 0.01 -$1.17 billion N/A N/A

Orbital Tracking has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Orbital Tracking shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orbital Tracking and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbital Tracking -15.06% -49.67% -30.90% Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial 116.01% 148.57% 37.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Orbital Tracking and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbital Tracking 0 0 0 0 N/A Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk & Volatility

Orbital Tracking has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial beats Orbital Tracking on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orbital Tracking Company Profile

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period. In addition, it offers a range of portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions, including handheld satellite phones, personal and asset tracking devices, portable high speed broadband terminals, satellite Wi-Fi hotspots. Further, the company provides two-way voice and data transmissions services, as well as prepaid and monthly contract satellite communications airtime options. Additionally, it operates mapping and tracking portals orbitaltrack.com and gtctrack.com, which display real-time asset location reports, including position, speed, altitude, and heading, as well as past location and movement history reports on various tracking devices. The company is also developing a dual-mode tracker utilizes both cellular and satellite technology to provide tracking, automatically switching between the cellular and satellite links for use in populated and remote areas, including trans-oceanic routes. It serves customers, including businesses, U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental and charitable organizations, military users, resellers, and private individuals. The company was formerly known as Great West Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Orbital Tracking Corp. in January 2015. Orbital Tracking Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial Company Profile

Oi S.A., a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services. It also provides wholesale interconnection, network usage, and traffic transportation services to other telecommunications providers. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 5.9 million asymmetric digital subscriber line subscribers; and 39 million mobile subscribers. It serves residential, subscription and prepaid, mobile broadband, small, medium-sized, and large corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On June 20, 2016, Oi S.A. along with its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection.

