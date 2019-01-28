Analyzing Kopin (KOPN) and Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) and Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Kopin has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kopin and Dialog Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin $27.84 million 3.69 -$25.24 million N/A N/A Dialog Semiconductor $1.35 billion 1.62 $173.91 million N/A N/A

Dialog Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.4% of Kopin shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Kopin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kopin and Dialog Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dialog Semiconductor 1 2 1 0 2.00

Kopin currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.88%. Given Kopin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kopin is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Kopin and Dialog Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin -95.23% -39.75% -33.88% Dialog Semiconductor 11.37% 18.13% 15.79%

Summary

Kopin beats Dialog Semiconductor on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, components, and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company's Kopin Wearable technology includes component technologies, which can be integrated to create headset systems. It provides components, including miniature liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/ spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits. The company also offers headset systems, such as Solos smart glasses for the health and fitness market; Golden-i headsets for the enterprise market; and visor headsets for training and simulation market. Its display products are used in military, consumer, electronic, and industrial products, such as thermal weapon sights, safety equipment, virtual and augmented reality gaming, training and simulation products, and metrology tools. The company sells its components directly, as well as through distributors to original equipment manufacturers; and military display products, and training and simulation products directly to prime contractors of the United States government or to foreign companies. Kopin Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal. The company offers power management integrated circuits (PMICs), sub-PMICs, charger ICs, automotive grade PMICs, and audio codecs; Bluetooth low energy ICs, voice over DECT, and digital audio and audio codec ICs; AC/DC rapid charge adapters, converters, power adapters, and embedded networking converters, as well as SSL LED and backlight drivers and configurable mixed-signal ICs; and motor control ICS and ASIC controllers. It has a partnership with UNISOC to develop the SC2703, an optimized high-performance power management integrated circuit. Dialog Semiconductor Plc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

