Analysts Set United Rentals, Inc. (URI) PT at $162.73

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in United Rentals by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,872,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,312,000 after acquiring an additional 112,939 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,517,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 852,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,433,000 after acquiring an additional 176,951 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United Rentals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 682,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,697,000 after acquiring an additional 95,677 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI stock opened at $127.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $94.28 and a 52-week high of $190.74. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.38.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.08. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 19.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.