Analysts Set Schaeffler AG (SHA) Target Price at $10.92

Shares of Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €10.92 ($12.69).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, December 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

FRA SHA opened at €7.91 ($9.20) on Friday. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.