Analysts Set NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT) Price Target at $34.50

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 207,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $6,863,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $841.29 million, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.59. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $38.17.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.04 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

