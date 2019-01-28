Analysts Set Limoneira (LMNR) PT at $30.25

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

LMNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Limoneira in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th.

Shares of Limoneira stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $21.37. 3,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,478. Limoneira has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $381.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Limoneira had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Calavo Growers Inc sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $197,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,720,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,011,832.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 18.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 20.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 703,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,306,000 after acquiring an additional 34,577 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 15.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 41,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the second quarter valued at approximately $718,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Fresh Lemons segment markets and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers.

