Analysts Set Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) PT at $50.95

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.95.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Applied Materials has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $62.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 62.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,336,220 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,997,000 after buying an additional 6,531,516 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,320,095 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $708,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133,180 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,705,625 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $568,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766,709 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,943,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $345,672,000 after purchasing an additional 853,704 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $338,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

