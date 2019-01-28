Analysts Set $12.35 Target Price for GWG Holdings Inc (GWGH)

GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $12.35 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($1.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given GWG an industry rank of 61 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GWGH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of GWG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

Shares of GWGH stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.03. GWG has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $13.10.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. GWG had a negative net margin of 41.79% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GWG will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GWG stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in shares of GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ owned 0.61% of GWG as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWG Company Profile

GWG Holdings, Inc operates as a financial services company. It purchases life insurance policies at a discount to the face value from the secondary market and policy holders, and continue to pay the premiums to collect the policy benefits. The company also owns a portfolio of alternative assets; and develops epigenetic technology solutions for the life insurance industry.

