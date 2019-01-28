Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Macy’s (M)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Macy’s (NYSE: M):

1/22/2019 – Macy’s was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/14/2019 – Macy’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Macy’s have declined and underperformed the industry in a month on account of weaker-than-expected holiday sales figures, in spite of taking a slew of measures such as Backstage, Vendor Direct, Store Pickup, Loyalty Program and Growth50 stores. Comparable sales on an owned plus licensed basis inched up 1.1% during November and December period combined. Nevertheless, digital business remained robust and recorded double-digit growth. The company kick-started the season on a solid note primarily during Black Friday and the following Cyber Week but lost momentum in the mid-December period only to regain some pace during Christmas. Following soft sales data, the company trimmed fiscal 2018 sales and earnings projection. Macy’s now expects comparable sales on an owned plus licensed basis to increase about 2%, while net sales are expected to remain flat. The company forecasts earnings in the band of $3.95-$4.00 per share.”

1/11/2019 – Macy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2019 – Macy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2019 – Macy’s had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

1/10/2019 – Macy’s was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/10/2019 – Macy’s was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/2/2019 – Macy’s was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/6/2018 – Macy’s was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $39.00.

M stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.75. 355,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,113,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. Macy’s Inc has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $41.99.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Harry A. Lawton III sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $6,618,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,038 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,597.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William H. Lenehan purchased 3,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,107.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,932.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

