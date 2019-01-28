Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Capital One Financial (COF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) in the last few weeks:

1/23/2019 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $109.00 to $102.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/23/2019 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2019 – Capital One Financial had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

1/23/2019 – Capital One Financial had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

1/23/2019 – Capital One Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

1/16/2019 – Capital One Financial had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/9/2019 – Capital One Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Capital One have marginally outperformed the industry over the last six months. Moreover, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. Estimates have been going up lately ahead of the company's fourth-quarter 2018 earnings release. A strong liquidity position, strength in its credit card and online banking businesses, higher interest rates and solid loan balance will aid growth further. Also, benefits from lower tax rates and restructuring initiatives will support financials. However, mounting operating expenses are likely to hurt bottom-line growth in the near term. Moreover, deteriorating credit quality makes us apprehensive.”

1/8/2019 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2019 – Capital One Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Capital One have marginally outperformed the industry over the last six months. Moreover, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. Estimates have been going up lately ahead of the company's fourth-quarter 2018 earnings release. A strong liquidity position, strength in its credit card and online banking businesses, higher interest rates and solid loan balance will aid growth further. Also, benefits from lower tax rates and restructuring initiatives will support financials. However, mounting operating expenses and deteriorating credit quality makes us apprehensive.”

1/3/2019 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $103.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/3/2019 – Capital One Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Capital One have marginally outperformed the industry over the last six months. Moreover, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. Estimates have been going up lately ahead of the company's fourth-quarter 2018 earnings release. A strong liquidity position, strength in its credit card and online banking businesses, higher interest rates and solid loan balance will aid growth further. Also, benefits from lower tax rates and restructuring initiatives will support financials. However, mounting operating expenses are likely to hurt bottom-line growth to some extent. Also, deteriorating credit quality makes us apprehensive.”

1/2/2019 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $114.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/31/2018 – Capital One Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Capital One have marginally outperformed the industry so far this year. Moreover, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. A strong liquidity position, strength in its credit card and online banking businesses, higher interest rates and solid loan balance will aid growth further. Also, benefits from lower tax rates and restructuring initiatives will support financials. However, mounting operating expenses and deteriorating credit quality makes us apprehensive.”

12/20/2018 – Capital One Financial was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush to a “sell” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2018 – Capital One Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Capital One have marginally outperformed the industry so far this year. Moreover, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. A strong liquidity position, strength in its credit card and online banking businesses, higher interest rates and solid loan balance will aid growth further. Also, benefits from lower tax rates and restructuring initiatives will support financials. However, mounting operating expenses will continue to hurt bottom line growth to some extent. Further, deteriorating credit quality makes us apprehensive.”

12/10/2018 – Capital One Financial was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2018 – Capital One Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Capital One’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. Moreover, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. A strong liquidity position, strength in its credit card and online banking businesses, higher interest rates and solid loan balance will aid growth further. Moreover, benefits from lower tax rates and restructuring initiatives will support financials. However, mounting operating expenses and deteriorating asset quality remain major concerns for the company.”

12/5/2018 – Capital One Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Capital One’s shares have underperformed the industry so far this year. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. A strong liquidity position, strength in its credit card and online banking businesses, higher interest rates and solid loan balance will aid growth further. Moreover, benefits from lower tax rates and restructuring initiatives will support financials. However, mounting operating expenses are likely to hurt bottom-line growth to some extent. Also, deteriorating asset quality remains a major concern for the company.”

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.06. The company had a trading volume of 60,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,321. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.54). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 34,504,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,469,000 after acquiring an additional 406,610 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.7% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 33,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $5,587,000. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 60.2% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 25,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

