Analysts Expect United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) to Post $0.65 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for United Continental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.11. United Continental reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that United Continental will report full year earnings of $11.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $13.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $13.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Continental.

Get United Continental alerts:

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Stephens upgraded United Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on United Continental from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded United Continental from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.13.

United Continental stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.36. 120,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,830,315. United Continental has a 12-month low of $60.44 and a 12-month high of $97.85.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.92 per share, for a total transaction of $2,323,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 152,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,189,534.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Continental in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in United Continental during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Continental by 107.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Continental during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in United Continental during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Continental (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.