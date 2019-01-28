Analysts Expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.24. Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NBIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer set a $140.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $115.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.45.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $90.36 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $126.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.78, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $1,716,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $156,155.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,294.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,282 shares of company stock worth $3,771,131. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 283.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

