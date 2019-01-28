Analysts Expect Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) Will Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kaiser Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.58. Kaiser Aluminum reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will report full-year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $8.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kaiser Aluminum.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KALU. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.

Kaiser Aluminum stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,802. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $119.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 25th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.15%.

In other news, VP Melinda C. Ellsworth sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $104,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total value of $150,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,100 shares of company stock worth $1,252,681 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,332,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,385,000 after purchasing an additional 101,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,777,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,905,000 after acquiring an additional 17,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,777,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,905,000 after acquiring an additional 17,914 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 21,148.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 894,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 614,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,054,000 after purchasing an additional 75,342 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

