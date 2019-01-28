Analysts Expect Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) to Post $0.05 EPS

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) has received an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $31.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Goosehead Insurance an industry rank of 97 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

GSHD stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.03. 3,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,074. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $38.18.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $79,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $49,113.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 388,089 shares of company stock worth $10,514,045.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2,831.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 394.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

