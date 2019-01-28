Analysts Anticipate Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will announce $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $1.02. Verisk Analytics reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Verisk Analytics to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $332,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,724,066.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 18,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total value of $2,234,796.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,261 shares in the company, valued at $97,278,365.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,270 shares of company stock worth $23,636,715 over the last quarter. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 463.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 404,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,102,000 after purchasing an additional 332,615 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 220,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 62,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.34. 6,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,363. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $90.60 and a 12 month high of $125.99.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.