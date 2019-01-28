Analysts Anticipate SVMK Inc (SVMK) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Brokerages expect SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SVMK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVMK will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 8,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $103,382.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 18,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $223,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,348 shares of company stock worth $1,697,472.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SVMK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in SVMK during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in SVMK during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in SVMK during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. 50.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVMK opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SVMK has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

