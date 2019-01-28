Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Stake Decreased by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,469.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,803 shares of company stock worth $4,085,811. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.62 and a twelve month high of $103.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Stake Decreased by Cubic Asset Management LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/analog-devices-inc-adi-stake-decreased-by-cubic-asset-management-llc.html.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.