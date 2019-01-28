Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Anadarko Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.91. Anadarko Petroleum posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Anadarko Petroleum.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APC. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anadarko Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

NYSE APC traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 126,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173,953. Anadarko Petroleum has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,949,562 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,754,305,000 after buying an additional 2,011,856 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,941,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $581,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $559,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anadarko Petroleum (APC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.