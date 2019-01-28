AMO Coin (AMO) Price Hits $0.0006

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AMO Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.79 million and approximately $6,636.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008380 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029247 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.01859979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00179606 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00200449 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029283 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000038 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,972,250,815 tokens. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain

AMO Coin Token Trading

AMO Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

