American Tower Corp (AMT) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in American Tower by 56.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 10.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,414,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,400,000 after buying an additional 312,126 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 6.0% during the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in American Tower by 17.5% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 26,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, insider Steven C. Marshall sold 163,166 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $25,594,218.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 44,959 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total value of $7,032,936.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,319 shares of company stock valued at $69,466,521 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Tower to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $172.00 price target on American Tower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.32 on Monday, hitting $166.09. 20,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,069. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $130.37 and a 52 week high of $168.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.66%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “American Tower Corp (AMT) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/american-tower-corp-amt-shares-sold-by-braun-stacey-associates-inc.html.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.