American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. BTIG Research set a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,188,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,694. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $23.34.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,982,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,382,479 shares of company stock worth $47,867,855. Corporate insiders own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 310.1% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 48,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,316,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after buying an additional 926,475 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

